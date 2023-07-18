Georgia ticket wins $2 million in Powerball drawing, jackpot rises to $1 billion

ATLANTA — Someone from Georgia won $2 million in Monday night’s Powerball Lottery.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with a Powerball of 21. The prize amount for these numbers was $1 million, but the winning Georgia ticket had a power play of two, which made the winning amount $2 million.

The Georgia ticket matched all five of the numbers but did not match the Powerball. Our partners at Channel 2 Action News confirmed the winning ticket was sold in the Spalding County town of Orchard Hill.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, making it the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The new jackpot is estimated at $1 billion.

The jackpot has continued to roll over since April, with no one winning the grand prize.

The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

