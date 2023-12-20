Georgia teen dies after SUV was hit on the way to see Christmas lights

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school senior has died days after she was injured in a car crash on the way to see Christmas lights.

The two-vehicle crash happened after 7 p.m. on Friday night off Ga. 18 and Hadley Road in Harris County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Kinslee Creed, a 17-year-old from LaGrange, died on Sunday, according to her family.

“Kinslee has fought hard, unfortunately the Lord decided it was Kinslee’s time to come home. Thank you everyone for the prayers, please keep them coming for the coming days ahead,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Troopers said Creed was in the front passenger seat of a Chevy Tahoe traveling in the left lane of Ga. 18 when a driver in a Chrysler 300 made an improper lane change.

The Chrysler driver hit the Tahoe in the back, causing the SUV to leave the road and overturn. The crash sent Creed to the ICU, where she later died. GSP did not say if the driver of the Chrysler has been cited.

Creed attended Callaway High School, where she was set to graduate in the spring. On Tuesday night, the school held a moment of silence for Creed before the boy’s basketball game.

Creed loved to spend time with her family, boyfriend and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to the beach and cheerleading.

“Kinslee was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Kinslee was unapologetically herself, she had a free spirit and personality that attracted everyone she met,” her family wrote in her obituary.

A memorial service for Creed will be held on Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at Baptist Tabernacle. The family will hold a visitation for friends on Dec. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you wish to donate to the family, you can click the GoFundMe page here. The family also created a Facebook group that has been filled with memories of Creed.





