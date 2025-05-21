Georgia Tech student dies after Midtown apartment shooting

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student has died from his injuries days after being shot at a Midtown apartment complex, according to Atlanta police.

The 22-year-old student was shot in the head on Sunday at the Connector Apartments on Spring Street. Authorities say the incident followed an argument in a hallway, but few other details have been released.

As of now, police have not named any suspects or identified a possible motive in the shooting. The student’s name has also not been made public.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story