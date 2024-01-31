Georgia Tech men’s basketball upsets #3 ranked North Carolina

Georgia Tech, losers of three straight and eight of nine, pulled off the unthinkable by beating No. 3 North Carolina 74-73 Tuesday night in Atlanta. And it did so without star center Baye Ndongo who left the game less than five minutes in due to a head injury.

The Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) had won 10 in a row. Instead, Tech freshman Nait George threw up a left-handed runner off the glass with seven seconds to play, a bucket that proved to be the game-winner much to the disbelief of a crowd populated with UNC fans.

“Just to attack the big because he’s slower on his feet. We already knew that coming into the game,” George said of his heroics. “So if I could get downhill I at least get a shot up so my teammates can maybe crash the glass. That was really my main focus, to get the shot up - and get to my shot, too, which is the left floater.”

North Carolina’s RJ Davis, who scored a game-high 28, missed a potential game-winning runner of his own at the other end and the rebound pinballed around as time expired. After a bit of a delay, Tech’s students stormed the court to celebrate.

Tuesday’s win for the Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7) was its first against a top-3 ranked team since March 12, 2005, its first over a top-three ranked team during the regular season since March 3, 2004, and first over a top-three ranked team at home since Jan. 12, 1994.

“Man, what a win. What a win for the guys. This was about as big of a team win as I’ve ever seen,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said. “Proud of each and every one of ‘em that was on the court. They all delivered in their own way whether it was rebounding, whether it was scoring, whether it was passing, whether it was boxing out, whatever it was. Team win, just a great team win. I’m just so proud of ‘em.”

George scored 16 to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Kyle Sturdivant poured in 18 points and Miles Kelly added 15 – all in the first half. Tyzhaun Claude played 28 instrumental minutes and pulled down eight rebounds and scored nine points.

Having snapped a losing streak, the Jackets will now look to build a winning streak when they play at North Carolina State (13-7, 5-4 ACC) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

