Georgia Tech employee arrested for having ‘explicit’ conversation with minor, GBI says

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech researcher is facing a child sex crime charge for an incident that happened earlier this year.

GBI agents say David Michael, a 38-year-old research engineer, began having a “sexually explicit” conversation online with a minor.

Jail records say this incident happened in June.

Agents began looking into Michael’s internet activity after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was arrested at the Fulton County Jail after being interviewed by GBI agents.

“The individual is an employee that is not in active status. The safety and security of our campus and community is our top priority,” a spokesperson for Georgia Tech said in a statement.

He is currently facing a charge of sexual exploitation of children - obscene internet contact with a child.

©2023 Cox Media Group