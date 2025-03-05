Local

Georgia Tech breaks ground on new student residence hall

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Tech
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is expanding housing options for students with the construction of its first new traditional residence hall in decades. The university is breaking ground on the eight-story building at Northside Drive between Eighth and Ninth Streets, with a ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

The new residence hall will feature 862 beds and a range of modern amenities, including a 24-hour automated market, fitness center, e-gaming space, and study rooms. The project aims to enhance the student living experience while accommodating the university’s growing population.

Construction is expected to be completed next year.

