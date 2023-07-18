Local

Georgia Tech alum wins World Series of Poker’s largest payout in main event history

A stack of chips sits on a table during the main event at the World Series of Poker Tuesday, July 19, 2011, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS — A Georgia Tech alumnus made history, winning the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) on Monday night.

Daniel Weinman won $12,100,000, which is the largest payout in main event history, according to the WSOP.

In addition to the record payout, WSOP said there was also a record-breaking 10,043 players in the field.


Weinman is a Georgia Tech alumni, according to the university’s alumni association.

The WSOP, which takes place annually in Las Vegas, is considered the biggest event in the game of poker.

