Georgia Tech alum wins World Series of Poker’s largest payout in main event history

LAS VEGAS — A Georgia Tech alumnus made history, winning the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) on Monday night.
Daniel Weinman won $12,100,000, which is the largest payout in main event history, according to the WSOP.
In addition to the record payout, WSOP said there was also a record-breaking 10,043 players in the field.
Daniel Weinman is the 2023 World Champion!— WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 17, 2023
Daniel takes home the largest payout in Main Event history, $12,100,000, by outlasting the record-breaking field of 10,043 players.
A huge congratulations to @notontilt09, your 2023 Main Event Champion. pic.twitter.com/EsU7x6MZOa
Weinman is a Georgia Tech alumni, according to the university’s alumni association.
The WSOP, which takes place annually in Las Vegas, is considered the biggest event in the game of poker.
©2023 Cox Media Group