Georgia students outperform national average on ACT for ninth consecutive year

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Georgia students once again outperformed the national average on the ACT college entrance exam.

For the ninth consecutive year, the state’s average composite score topped the national mark, and this year, Georgia students’ scores improved while the national average stayed the same.

According to state education officials, the average composite score among Georgia’s 2025 high school graduates was 21.4, up from 21.2 in 2024.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods praised the achievement, saying, “Our teachers, school leaders, families, and students should take great pride in that accomplishment.”

Students in Cobb County once again scored higher than the state and national averages on the ACT.

