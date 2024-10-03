Students injured after school bus crashes, tips on its side in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Several students in central Georgia have been taken to the hospital after the school bus they were on was involved in an accident.

Troup County School System officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of their buses was involved in a crash on Mooty Bridge Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say nine students were on board and several of them were injured, but did not comment on exactly how many were hurt.

The injured students were taken to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.