Local

Students injured after school bus crashes, tips on its side in Troup County

By WSBTV

Troup County students injured after school bus knocked on its side (WSB-TV Viewer)

By WSBTV

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Several students in central Georgia have been taken to the hospital after the school bus they were on was involved in an accident.

Troup County School System officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of their buses was involved in a crash on Mooty Bridge Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say nine students were on board and several of them were injured, but did not comment on exactly how many were hurt.

The injured students were taken to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!