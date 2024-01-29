Georgia State Trooper killed in the line of duty identified

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety has identified a state trooper killed in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, on Sunday, Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol said Cenescar’s patrol car left the roadway and hit an embankment.

First responders came to the scene and attempted life-saving measures.

Cenescar was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he passed away.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the trooper’s death, referring to Cenescar as “Georgia’s finest.”

Please read my statement on the tragic passing of Trooper Jimmy Cenescar: https://t.co/G4IhXNfVn2 pic.twitter.com/dnYFP0NtK0 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 29, 2024

Cenescar has been with the Georgia Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School.

The department is asking that you keep the trooper’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.

WSB-TV’s Melanie McCrea contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group