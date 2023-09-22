Georgia State Patrol plans to build post on Governor’s Mansion to increase security in Buckhead

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol has plans to construct a new post on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion.

In a Friday announcement, Governor Brian Kemp said the post will be 1,750 square feet with a garage bay and is expected to be utilized by close to 30 troopers, with 12 of them directly assigned to the facility.

The plan is for the post to provide easy access and security to the Buckhead community and surrounding areas around the clock.

This comes years after members of the Buckhead community began working to make changes to help decrease the recent uptick in crime in the area.

“Keeping Georgians safe will always be my top priority, and I’m thankful for Speaker Burns’ leadership and the entire General Assembly for investing in that shared goal,” said Gov. Kemp. “With this new patrol post, our dedicated State Troopers will have another base of operations as they take the fight directly to criminals, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Buckhead community.”

During this year’s regular session of the General Assembly, the Georgia House of Representatives added $1.3 million to the FY24 budget for the post.

“This new patrol post is a significant, long-term investment in public safety by the State of Georgia,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns.

It is unclear when construction for the post will begin but the new patrol will be accessible near Woodhaven Road NW off of West Paces Ferry Road NW.

