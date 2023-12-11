Local

Georgia Sheriff’s investigator arrested on child pornography-related charges

Corey Joseph Brand (Muscogee County Sheriff)

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) investigator has been arrested on child pornography-related charges.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said on Saturday that MCSO Investigator Corey Joseph Brand was arrested in Russell County and charged with possession with the intent to disseminate child pornography.

“This type of criminal behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” Countryman said. “We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal and local partners on this case. This is still an ongoing investigation that may result in more criminal charges.”

Countryman did not elaborate on the investigation and what led to the discovery of the material.

The investigation remains ongoing.


