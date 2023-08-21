Georgia sheriff resigns after pleading guilty to groping Judge Hatchett

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff has resigned after pleading guilty to groping Judge Glenda Hatchett.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was inside the courtroom Monday when Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody entered his plea to the sexual battery charge.

With the guilty plea, Coody agreed to a 12-month probation, 40 hours of community service, and a $500 fine. He also agreed to complete an alcohol and drug course.

Coody sent a resignation letter to Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

“For this man to come up and violate me the way he did is unspeakable,” Hatchett said in court.

An arrest warrant alleged that Coody grabbed Hatchett’s chest at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Bar while attending a meeting for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in January 2022.

Our partners at Channel 2 spoke to Thomas Brown, the former sheriff of DeKalb County, who witnessed the incident and had to physically intervene.

Brown said that Hatchett was his guest at the conference and that Coody groped Hatchett as he was introducing her to sheriffs.

Brown said three sheriffs came to the standup table, including Coody and the president of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. Brown said he turned his head away from Coody and Hatchett as they were talking.

“As I turned to my left to focus back on the two of them, I saw his hand go down on her left breast,” Brown said. “I grabbed his arm threw it off of her chest and basically said, ‘What do think you’re doing?’ and that’s basically where it ended.”

Hatchett gave her first public interview about the case back in April. She told Channel 2 Action News that she was grateful for the community’s support.

“I really am going to tear up,” Hatchett said holding back tears. “The love and support that I have gotten from this community… I don’t have words to describe it. I am enormously grateful.”





©2023 Cox Media Group