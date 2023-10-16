Georgia sheriff captain seriously injured, airlifted to Florida hospital following crash

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. — A local sheriff’s department is coming together for one of their own who was involved in a serious car crash over the weekend.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened Saturday, just before 8 a.m. on GA 122 at GA 333 in Brooks County.

When troopers arrived, they reportedly noticed two pickup trucks side by side on the southwest shoulder of the intersection.

Authorities determined that Laurens County Capt. Chris Bracewell was driving a Toyota Tundra going westbound on GA 122 before colliding with a Ford F350 traveling southbound on GA 333.

GSP states that Bracewell failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at the intersection of GA 122 and GA 333.

The Ford F350 hit the Toyota Tundra on the passenger side of the truck, officials said. After being hit, both vehicles moved toward the southwest shoulder of the intersection, where they came to a complete stop.

GSP said Bracewell sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida for treatment.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office wrote about the crash on its Facebook page, asking for prayers for Bracewell.

“There is power in prayer and our great physician is at work. Pray specifically for the surgeons and the medical staff that are providing care for Chris. Pray specifically for comfort for Chris’ family,” the sheriff’s office said.

As support continues to pour in, the sheriff’s office is highlighting ways to help with Bracewell’s recovery.

Click here for the GoFundMe created following the crash.

The sheriff’s office is holding a prayer vigil Monday at 1 p.m. at the flagpole at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

