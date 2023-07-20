Georgia seeing record high job numbers says state

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia is seeing record-high job numbers, according to a news release from the Department of Labor.

In June, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.2%, which is lower than the national average of 3.6%.

“Georgia continues to become an economic powerhouse, attracting leading-edge businesses from around the globe,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “While low unemployment is crucial for a thriving economy, balancing job growth with a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of new and existing industries is crucial. This balanced approach will help guarantee that businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow, scale, and succeed.”

In June there were 4,909,800 jobs in the state, which is an all-time high, according to officials.

Fields like private education, health services and leisure and hospitality saw all-time high job numbers in June.

For the seventh consecutive month, the number of employed people went up. Since the beginning of the year, the number of employed has risen by 58,131, according to the state.

In June, the top five employers included Emory Health Care, Wellstar Health System, Walmart, Piedmont Healthcare and Randstad.

