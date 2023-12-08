Georgia Secretary of State opens investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn election results

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger began an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results Monday.

Channel 2′s Justin Gray confirmed that the state is looking into several incidents including a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger asking the Secretary to “find” enough votes to change the results and declare Trump the winner in Georgia.

Raffensperger’s office released a statement Monday.

“The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives. The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General,” officials said.

Gray said that state investigators will do the fact-finding investigation, and then they would typically turn and findings over to the state election board. The board will vote on whether or not something more needs to be done. If so, they turn the investigation over to the attorney general, who would then decide whether or not to bring charges against Trump.

Trump has repeatedly attacked how Raffensperger ran Georgia’s elections, claiming without evidence that the state’s 16 electoral votes were wrongly given to Biden.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Dozens of lawsuits by President Donald Trump’s campaign challenging the results were thrown out of courts across the country.

Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779 margin, Raffensperger noted: “President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won.”

Trump also repeatedly talks about surveillance video at State Farm Arena, which the Secretary of State’s Office walked Channel 2 through frame-by-frame last month.

