Georgia restaurant named one of 150 ‘Most Legendary Restaurants in the World’

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thanks to one of their iconic dishes, a Georgia restaurant has landed itself on the list of the ‘Most Legendary Restaurants in the World.’

No matter where you may be in the world, everyone loves a great meal.

A list curated by TasteAtlas named the 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World and one of the restaurants is in Georgia.

From small, family-owned eateries to five-star fine dining, the list was based on establishments that prioritize substance over show and served no-nonsense food that is simply delectable.

Figlmüller, founded in 1905 in Vienna, Austria came in first place with their iconic dish, Schnitzel Wiener Art.

From the city that never sleeps, Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City came in second with their iconic dish, Pastrami on rye.

Savannah’s own The Olde Pink House hits the list at 122, with their She-crab soup.

According to the restaurant’s website, The Olde Pink House is located in Savannah’s historic district and serves classic Southern cuisine in an elegant mansion built in 1772.

Other restaurants included on the list are Antonie’s Restaurant in New Orleans, L.A., Musso, Frank Grill in Los Angeles, Calif. and The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, T.X.

For the full list, click here.

