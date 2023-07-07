Georgia restaurant to be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive Ins and Dives’ this week

POOLER, Ga. — A Georgia restaurant will be in the spotlight later this week when it appears on a popular Food Network show.

Chazito’s Latin Cuisine in Pooler will be featured on Friday’s episode of ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,’ with host Guy Fieri.

Earlier this week, the restaurant posted photos of Fieri posing with employees. The owner even appeared to have a new tattoo with the show’s logo.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for hearing my prayers and making my dream possible,” owner Chaz Ortiz wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to all my customers and employees past and present that made this business grow.”

Chazito’s bills itself as a “small counter-serve eatery offering Puerto Rican fare, sangria & draft beer, plus outdoor seating.”

The episode airs at 9 p.m. Friday on the Food Network.

This is the second restaurant near Savannah to be featured on the show. The other was on Tybee Island.





