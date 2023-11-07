Georgia researchers creating a buzz to help save the honeybee population

ATLANTA — A first-of-its-kind bee vaccine created by a Georgia company could be key to saving hives and our food supply.

Honeybees are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food supply.

Dalan Animal Health operates out of a lab on the University of Georgia’s campus with a team of researchers who are on a mission to save bees from American Foulbrood (AFB).

According to Agriculture Victoria, AFB is an infectious, notifiable, bacterial brood disease that weakens and kills honey bee colonies.

“Early detection of the disease is important because routine apiary management and interchange of hive components can easily spread the disease to healthy bee colonies,” Agriculture Victoria’s experts explain.

“The disease has threatened the industry worldwide. It’s a global disease,” Dalan Animal Health CEO Annette Kleiser said.

Last year, Dalan Animal Health developed the world’s first honeybee vaccine to prevent AFB.

UGA’s Brandon Ward reports that at the beginning of this year, the company was granted a conditional license by the USDA and has since started commercialization of the vaccine across several states in the U.S.

“American Foulbrood is a bacterial disease that targets honeybee larva and spreads spores throughout the hive to infect more. Once infected, beekeepers often burn all parts of the hive and bury the ashes,” Ward writes.

While UGA didn’t develop the vaccine, Ward reports that its partnership with Dalan has become “critical to the company’s future success.”

Kleiser echoed Ward’s sentiments, adding, “As a small startup, we rely a lot on partners and collaborators. UGA definitely went the extra mile to help us get set up and facilitate our collaboration with its researchers.” Read more here.

WSB-TV’s Brian Monahan contributed to this story

