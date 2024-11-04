Georgia recruiting analyst files suit, seeking $5 million in damages

ATHENS - The former University of Georgia recruiting analyst who survived that crash which killed a Bulldogs’ player and a fellow employee last year in Athens files a new lawsuit.

Tory Bowles is seeking $5 million in damages from former UGA tackle Jalen Carter, who now plays for the Eagles; his business; and the estate of fellow recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Bowles says LeCroy ignored her when she protested the 100-mile-per-hour speeds while racing Carter’s Jeep...and that Carter never approached the smoking vehicle to help after it left the road and hit a pole.

The suit says their negligence has left Bowles with devastating physical and emotional injuries. Bowles settled her lawsuit with UGA’s athletic association in September.



