Georgia recruiting analyst files suit, seeking $5 million in damages

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Jalen Carter poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ATHENS - The former University of Georgia recruiting analyst who survived that crash which killed a Bulldogs’ player and a fellow employee last year in Athens files a new lawsuit.

Tory Bowles is seeking $5 million in damages from former UGA tackle Jalen Carter, who now plays for the Eagles; his business; and the estate of fellow recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Bowles says LeCroy ignored her when she protested the 100-mile-per-hour speeds while racing Carter’s Jeep...and that Carter never approached the smoking vehicle to help after it left the road and hit a pole.

The suit says their negligence has left Bowles with devastating physical and emotional injuries. Bowles settled her lawsuit with UGA’s athletic association in September.


