Georgia rapper pleads not guilty to federal drug charges after being named in 14-count indictment

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia rapper has pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges this week.

Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo, was named in a 14-count federal indictment charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

Bowman was arrested Friday after being pulled over by Savannah police. The Federal Bureau of Investigation took him into custody.

WJCL reported two other defendants listed in the indictment, Donald Davis, AKA “Lil D,” and Ty’sean Davis, AKA “Stro,” had their arraignments two weeks ago.

A fourth conspirator, who uses the name “Hollywood,” was arrested Tuesday, according to WJCL.

The arrest comes after Bowman was indicted in June for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegally using a communication facility.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

