Georgia ranks among the worst in US for bacterial contamination in retail meat

By WSB Radio News Staff
Chickens
Georgia ranks among the worst in the US for worst bacterial contamination in retail meat FILE PHOTO: Chickens at a plant owned by one of the largest egg producers had to be euthanized after some tested positive for bird flu. (Freder/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A new analysis of FDA data shows that Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee rank highest for overall contamination risk of four bacterial pathogens including E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter.

According to the report from Trace One, chicken is the most contaminated meat in Georgia.

“Among the samples tested for each bacterium, chicken had the highest rates of Salmonella (17.9%) and Campylobacter (17.1%), both of which are major causes of gastrointestinal disease and hospitalization.”

It is followed by ground turkey, pork chops, and ground beef.

According to the CDC, an estimated 48M people in the United States get sick from foodborne illnesses each year. Of these, approximately 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die.

This does not necessarily mean more contaminated meat is in Georgia. Rather, it may mean that the Georgia tests more for contaminated foods.

