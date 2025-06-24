Local

Georgia Power urges conservation amid heat advisory

By WSB Radio News Staff
Possible power disconnections in Palmetto
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — As temperatures soar across Georgia, officials are urging residents to conserve electricity especially during peak hours while utilities work to manage increased demand on the power grid.

Georgia Power spokesman Matthew Kent said the company is prepared to handle the spike in usage. “We do have a reserve margin in cases like this,” Kent told Channel 2 Action News. “If we see extreme temperatures, we are able to use that extra generation to keep up with the power grid and the demand.”

Kent also encouraged residents to limit electricity use between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., when demand is typically highest.

Meanwhile, the City of Palmetto is working to restore power to residents whose electricity was shut off earlier this week due to unpaid bills. The restoration process is expected to be completed by 1 p.m. today.

Mayor Teresa Thomas-Smith said disconnections were paused over the past year while the city upgraded its billing software.

“We have been dealing with issues, however those issues have been resolved for the most part,” she said, noting that this week’s disconnections occurred before the current heat advisory was issued.

City officials confirmed disconnections will resume once the advisory is lifted.

