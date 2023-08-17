Georgia police officer on administrative leave after participating in peaceful protest

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Griffin Police Officer said his job is on the line after participating in a peaceful protest in July.

Neighbors said they were protesting to have the city manager choose the new police chief from within the Griffin Police Force, but there’s recent turmoil with the current police chief.

There was tension inside the Griffin City Manager’s office on Wednesday afternoon between City Manager Jessica O’Connor and neighbors.

Tempers flared during a disciplinary meeting between O’Connor and supporters of Griffin Police Officer Jairreis Williams, who is now on administrative leave with pay.

Community activist Ray Muhammad said Officer Williams is being disciplined for his involvement in a peaceful protest outside Griffin City Hall on July 5.

“We were protesting because we want Homer Daniel, who’s been a police officer for 39-40 years, to be our chief,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad said they met with the city manager to ask her to promote Captain Daniel, but she hired somebody outside the department.

Authorities confirmed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

Now, a new interim chief is in charge.

In a video of the protest. Officer Williams is seen standing around and was off duty at the time.

This week, Williams received a letter from the city manager demanding he meet with her.

He’s accused of violating the city of Griffin’s Personnel Policy, failing to use professional judgment and promoting a negative city image. He’s also accused of displaying behavior that is threatening to fellow employees, visitors and guests.

“The only thing I did was chant along with everyone else and hold up a sign,” said Sgt. Williams.

Officer Williams said he would appeal if he was fired.

