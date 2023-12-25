Local

Georgia police department gives gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations

Sparta police department gives gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations (Sparta Police Department)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Some drivers who committed minor traffic violations in Sparta, Georgia on Friday got a bit of holiday cheer instead of a ticket.

Officers with the Sparta Police Department pulled over eight drivers who received a verbal warning and a $25 gift card.

Officers pulled over six people for speeding, one for a tint violation, and one for failing to stop at a stop sign.

But that good cheer doesn’t last forever.

The department said in a Facebook post, “Please make sure that you abide by all traffic laws because the next time you may not receive a warning and surely not a gift card. Merry Christmas.”

