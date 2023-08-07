Georgia police arrest man they say rammed patrol car after vehicle chase

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A vehicle chase involving a stolen car ended with a man arrested in Hall County, according to Oakwood police.

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that a stolen Gwinnett County vehicle was seen in a Walmart parking lot in Oakwood.

When officers responded and found the car, they spotted the driver leaning over the steering wheel.

When the driver saw the officers, he drove away. Units followed in pursuit and the driver, later identified as Michael Patrick Walker of Jefferson, rammed an Oakwood patrol car and hit four other vehicles belonging to private citizens, according to police.

Deputies followed Walker south on I-985 from Mundy Mill, reaching speeds of 84 miles per hour. The Oakwood officers were unable to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Officers from Flowery Branch were able to assist, getting in front of the chase and put out spike strips, according to officials.

The second PIT attempt with spike strips was successful without causing damage to any additional vehicles.

After their PIT maneuver, officers said Walker kept driving on I-985 until his tires started to shred. The car started to slow and the vehicle was stopped.

Walker then tried to flee on foot, before officers ultimately tased him and brought him into custody.

As a result, Walker was charged with theft by receiving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding, and four counts of hit and run, pending a warrant, as well as driving with an open container of alcohol.

