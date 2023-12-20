Georgia nonprofit surprises breast cancer survivor with makeover

ATLANTA — According to the National Library of Medicine, Hispanic and African American women are dying from breast cancer more than anyone else due to delayed screenings.

Women of all backgrounds are still behind on their mammograms after the pandemic threw things off.

A local nonprofit called Harbor of Hope is reminding everyone to get screened.

Workers with Harbor of Hope recently surprised a woman who beat cancer over a decade ago with a makeover to show their appreciation for her efforts.

Shirley Johnson beat cancer in 2012.

Her family said she had a positive attitude since the moment doctors diagnosed her.

After she regained her strength, she became an inspiration by volunteering with Harbor of Hope and working with the organization to help empower and encourage other breast cancer survivors.

Some people from Harbor of Hope showed up at the Four Seasons hotel to tell Shirley what all her years of support have meant to others.

Shirley was emotional and couldn’t keep her eyes dry enough to get her makeup done, especially when her loved ones told her why she deserved this.

“My mom is the best person that I will ever get a chance to know,” Shirley’s daughter Amanda said.

“Just do people right, that’s all you gotta do,” Shirley said. “Just do people right and right will come back to you. So thank you, Raquel for choosing me for your annual cancer survivor - to celebrate me.”

She dried her tears and was “glammed up” by several local businesses who donated their time and services.

It didn’t take long before Shirley was ready to show off her new look.

She seemed to gain confidence with every outfit.

She shone brightly and couldn’t stop thanking everyone who made it happen.

“I’m just so excited that Raquel decided to choose me to do a makeover. I feel beautiful inside and out,” she said.

