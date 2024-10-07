Local

Georgia native, NFL star Tyreek Hill raising money for Hurricane Helene victims

By WSBTV

Jaguars Dolphins Football Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an NFL football post game news conference, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 20-17. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

ATLANTA — Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is helping families in his home state who were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Hill, who grew up in Douglas and Pearson counties, is matching donations to his foundation for up to $20,000.

Hill’s foundation is providing food, water, power and debris to impacted cities in Georgia.

“The damage that has been done to my home state is devastating,” Hill said in a news release. “People are stranded without basic needs, and I want to help where I can.”

Funds raised will go to different disaster organizations including World Central Kitchen to provide accessible food and water and Team Rubicon to clear debris.

You can donate to relief efforts by clicking here.

