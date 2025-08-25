Georgia National Guard to support ICE operations in state, governor’s office announces

ATLANTA — Georgia National Guard troops will soon be assisting ICE as they conduct immigration enforcement across the state.

The Georgia Governors Office said for now, 75 National Guard troops will be mobilized to provide administrative and logistics support to ICE at several facilities in the state.

However, they add service members will not make arrests as part of this deployment.

State Sen. John Albers who serves as the Chair of the Public Safety Committee, says the guard is used in a variety of ways.

“We’ve seen them for hurricane relief, most recently Hurricane Helene. They have been dispatched to different areas of the world based on different crisis’s,” Albers said.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the guard will still be able to meet their current responsibilities to the state.

Gov. Kemp released the following statement:

“I am proud to stand with President Trump’s team in the ongoing efforts to secure our nation’s border and keep Americans safe. Under the bad policies of the prior administration, every state became a border state, and I was one of the first to mobilize both personnel and policies to crack down on illegal immigration. With the longest continuous presence at the border of any National Guard, Georgia has led on this front for years and will continue to do so through this latest measure while still meeting all responsibilities and duties the Guard has to the state.”