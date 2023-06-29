Georgia NAACP calls affirmative action ruling a major step backwards for country

ATLANTA — Atlanta leaders are reacting to news that the Supreme Court has thrown out longstanding affirmative action policies at universities, ruling that race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

The conservative majority of the nation’s highest court announced the ruling Thursday.

The Supreme Court had repeatedly ruled since 1978 that schools may consider the race of applicants in pursuing educational benefits from a diverse student body, so long as they did not use a quota system.

Channel 2′s Ashley Lincoln spoke with the head of the Georgia chapter of the NAACP on Thursday, Gerald Griggs, who said the ruling is a major step backward.

Griggs said getting rid of affirmative action programs will significantly eliminate the number of minority students accepted into colleges and universities.

“It’s a dark day in American history, 60 years of work was just gutted,” Griggs said. “The first thought that went to my mind was my daughter, who is a 9th grader, she will not be taken into account for the person she is, and the racial disparities that have concurred in this country for at least 100 years, and so for the Supreme Court to make this decision, it’s a very bad decision. It sets us back in the civil rights generation.”

Dr. Bernice King:

“We should not need affirmative action. But we do. Because racism, particularly anti-Black racism, persists in this nation’s systems, policies, and institutions.”

“Until we change that, decision-makers must be made to make equitable decisions. This ruling prevents that mandate.”

Rep. Hank Johnson:

“Justice ‘Harlan Crow’ Thomas and five other MAGAs have just slammed the college doors on Black and Brown folks after declaring that we now live in a color-blind country. This judicial activism must be met with passage of my legislation to expand SCOTUS. This decision can lead to the demise of HBCUs. We cannot let that happen. Supreme Court Reform Now!”

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group