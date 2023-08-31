Georgia mother, her two young sons die days apart after crash

STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia community has raised more than $20,000 to help the family of a mother and her two young sons who died after a car accident earlier this month.

The crash happened in Statesboro on August 22. Georgia State Patrol said a Nissan Versa was traveling west on Jones Mill Road and failed to yield at an intersection. The Nissan was hit by an SUV that was traveling south.

Shatasha Fields, 36, the driver of the Nissan, died on impact. Her two sons, 5-year-old Knowledge Bailey and 4-year-old Kingston Bailey, were taken to the hospital with serious head injuries. The brothers both died on August 24 after they were declared brain dead, family members said on social media.

“We have been blessed to have these two boys in our lives,” family members wrote on social media. “They were pure joy. They were sweet, precious loves... They will join their sweet mother. I know she is there waiting for them.”

Fields was employed at Georgia Southern University and loved reading to her children, according to her obituary. She would have turned 37 years old on Wednesday.

The family’s funeral is Friday in Statesboro.

The community raised more than $20,000 to help lay them to rest.

