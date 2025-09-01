Georgia mother dead, son critically injured in apartment fire

STONECREST, GA — A metro Atlanta apartment fire that left a woman dead and her son critically injured is being investigated as “possible arson.”

A resident at the “Hills of Fairington” off Fairington Road in Stonecrest said she heard a woman screaming for help when she was trapped inside her home.

“I could see the flames coming between my apartment and the apartment next to me,” the resident said.

Fire crews removed a victim from an upper floor unit of the apartment.

The identity of the victim and her son were not released.

No possible suspects have been identified by officials.