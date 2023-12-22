Georgia mother charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from injuries at hospital

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia mother is behind bars after officials say she killed her young child.

Columbus police said on Dec. 7 at 6:31 p.m., officers received reports of an infant who arrived at Piedmont Columbus Regional with injuries.

The two-month-old was then air-lifted to an Atlanta area hospital, where the medical staff determined the injuries to be indicative of non-accidental trauma, officials said

Authorities confirmed the child died at the hospital four days after arriving in Atlanta.

A death investigation conducted by the Adult & Youth Services Unit revealed evidence that led to the arrest of Lakisha Neal, the child’s mother.

Neal was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, cruelty to children and cruelty to children in the second-degree.

©2023 Cox Media Group