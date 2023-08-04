Local

Georgia mother arrested in murder of infant

Jennifer Cooper (PHOTO: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is behind bars after police say they found the body of her infant inside her home Thursday night.

Investigators were called out to a home along Quacco Road in Chatham County shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the infant’s body and her mother, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper, was still there.

Cooper has been charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug-related objects.

Investigators said an autopsy will be done on the child to determine a cause of death.

Cooper is currently being held without bond in the Chatham County Detention Center.

