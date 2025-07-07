Georgia man who pulled elderly man from car fire moments before explosion honored

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple who helped save the life of a motorist trapped in a car fire in March were awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service Award by the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services this weekend.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say on March 14, Matt and Michelle Forrester were awakened by screams for help. They realized a man’s car was stuck and caught fire between their house and a neighbor’s house.

While on the phone with 9-1-1, they saw flames become visible which led Matt to run towards the burning car to rescue the unresponsive driver.

“He worked quickly to pull the man to safety, just 15 to 20 seconds before the car exploded,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Officials add Ring camera footage showed the elderly man had been stuck for nearly an hour and he was spinning his tires to free his car, which led the car to catch fire.

“Thanks to Matt’s incredible courage and quick thinking, a potential tragedy was averted, and the driver was unharmed. Their bravery reminds us of the incredible impact neighbors can have,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services