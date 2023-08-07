Georgia man who led officers on chase with bicycle, had 9 outstanding warrants, police say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a string of crimes is now off the streets after police say he led them on a chase on his bicycle.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said they recognized the wanted man, who was spotted riding his bike in the area of Log Cabin Drive.

As they attempted to stop him, he sped off. Deputies said they saw him throw a handgun from his waistband as they chased him.

Eventually, they caught up to the man and arrested him.

Deputies said they later determined that he had nine other outstanding warrants. He now faces a new charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

