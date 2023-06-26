Georgia man tries running over officers following shooting, hit-and-run and chase

A Georgia man has been arrested after police say he carjacked a couple of vehicles, led officers on a chase, shot at someone and then tried to run the officers down.

The Warner Robins Police Department said Todd Eric Jones Jr., 51, shot at a man around 10 p.m. following a hit-and-run crash, WMAZ-TV reported.

That’s when police said Jones took off in a gold Silverado, leading officers on a chase into Centerville.

Investigators said Jones then crashed into other cars. That’s when police said he carjacked a Ford Expedition and tried running over the officers, WMAZ reported. There was an exchange of gunfire between Jones and the officers, but Jones was able to get away.

Police said Jones was found hiding in a commercial van. Officers were able to get Jones to surrender peacefully, WMAZ said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into this case, the TV station said.

