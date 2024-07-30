Local

Georgia man stabs co-worker during argument over trash

Christopher Coleman Georgia man stabs co-worker during argument over trash

ALBANY, Ga. — A 43-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police said he stabbed his co-worker in the neck.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Albany officers were called to Interstate Nationalease on Brickline Court. The company provides leasing and rentals for trucks throughout Georgia and Alabama.

When officers arrived, they found Norejai Jefferson, 46, bleeding from his neck.

Investigators learned that Christopher Coleman, 43, stabbed Jefferson during an argument over trash.

According to Albany officials, the victim and suspect are co-workers. Jefferson was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Coleman was arrested and booked into the Dougherty County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Albany Crime Stoppers at 229-436-8477 or an Albany investigator at 229-431-2100.

