Georgia man speeds away from deputies before being found with more than $60K worth of drugs

By WSBTV

Rodolfo Rodriguez-Puentes

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was arrested earlier this week after he sped away from deputies and then was found with thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, Hall deputies saw a pickup truck not staying in its lane on Mountain View Road. Deputies then followed the truck which was being driven by 22-year-old Rodolgo Rodriguez-Puentes of Gainesville.

Rodriguez-Puentes then sped away from deputies.

Deputies eventually found the truck in a parking lot on West Park Drive. Deputies attempted to speak to Rodriguez-Puentes, but instead, he sped away.

Later that morning, deputies responded to Rodriguez-Puentes’ home on South Oaks Drive to arrest him, but they discovered more than $60,000 worth of drugs.

Rodriguez-Puentes was then arrested. He remains in Hall County Jail.

He is facing several charges, including fleeing a police officer, possession of a schedule IV drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a crime.

