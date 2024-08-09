Local

Georgia man killed during confrontation with sheriff’s deputies; case under GBI review

By WSBTV
By WSBTV

AMERICUS, Ga. — A domestic situation in Sumter County escalated into a fatal shooting Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old Americus man, Jamie Lynn Still.

The incident began around 8:15 p.m. when the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an erratic and intoxicated male subject reportedly armed with a weapon.

The woman and three children had locked themselves inside the home, also informing the E911 operator that the man had been physical but refused EMS.

Deputies arrived at the scene and encountered Still on the front porch, pointing a long rifle in their direction.

Shots were fired, prompting deputies to call for additional assistance.

Still then ran into the home.

As more units arrived, they attempted to make contact with Still to persuade him to come out unarmed.

However, he emerged again with the weapon, leading to another exchange of gunfire before he ran back inside.

During this time, deputies safely evacuated the woman and the three children through a window.

Once they secured the safety of the occupants, they went into the home and found Still lying on the floor.

Despite life-saving measures by EMS, Still was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was notified and dispatched agents to conduct a full investigation into the shooting.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the victim’s family in this incident,” the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The GBI confirmed there were no injuries among the officers and that Still will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The case file will be reviewed by the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information or questions is urged to contact GBI Region 3 at 229-931-2439.

