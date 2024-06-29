Georgia man heading to federal prison after 14 years of robbing banks across the country

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man is heading back to federal prison after 14 years of robbing banks caught up to him.

David Wayne Stanley, 59, pleaded guilty to robbing a Savannah bank in October 2023. After his guilty plea, he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in federal prison and to pay $6,677 in restitution. After that, he’ll also have to serve another year in prison for committing the robbery while he was on supervised release for another bank robbery.

Prosecutors say that Stanley walked into a Wells Fargo bank and told two tellers that he had a gun and demanded the cash from their drawers. Investigators were able to identify the getaway car as Stanley’s and arrested at his home.

It’s not the first time he’s been convicted of robbing a bank.

He previously served a state sentence in Texas for robbing seven banks in 2009. In 2016, he was sentenced to federal prison for another Savannah bank robbery, which he was on supervised release for at the time of the 2023 robbery.

Stanley also faced multiple charges in Texas for more robberies in the days leading up to the 2023 robbery, but has not been convicted of those.

“Stanley’s prior prison time was apparently not enough of a teaching moment for him because he returned to his bank robbing ways while he was still on parole for the last bank robbery he committed,” said Will Clarke, Senior Supervisory Special Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Savannah office.