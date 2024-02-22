Georgia man falls into quarry, dies, coroner confirms

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after officials say he fell into a quarry.

Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond said on Monday at 7:24 a.m., officials were notified of someone who had died off Cedar Creek Road.

When crews arrived, they discovered the body of 36-year-old Michael Alan Watts.

According to Almond, Watts died after falling into a quarry. He did not specify how far Watts fell.

Officials have not said what Watts was doing at the quarry.

Authorities are still investigating the death.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group