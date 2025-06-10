Georgia man drowns caught in rip tide in Florida off of Gulf coast

PORT ST JOE, FL — Florida authorities say a 47-year-old Georgia man died after drowning in the Gulf on Sunday.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Franklin was swimming with a family member when he got caught in a rip current near 3800 block of Cape San Blas Road in Port St. Joe.

Emergency personnel tried unsuccessfully to perform CPR.

A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of Franklin’s wife and two sons.

In a Facebook post, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office’s said, “the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the numerous members of the community that have wrapped themselves around the Franklin family to provide support during this incredibly difficult time. This is a heartbreaking incident and the family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”