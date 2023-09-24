Georgia man convicted of robbing bank, threatening teller with note

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was ruled guilty of a 2020 armed robbery earlier this week.

On Sep. 18, 2020, Howatdrick Jamal Jones of Woodbury, entered the First Bank of Pike in Concord and handed the bank teller a note that read “Give me the money before I shoot!!!!”

Thinking she was in danger, the bank teller complied, giving Jones more than $4,000.

Jones’ prints were left on the banknote and were a key piece of evidence that led to his conviction.

Jones was convicted of armed robbery.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Officials said Jones is also implicated in a bank robbery in Meriwether County. These charges are pending in federal court.

©2023 Cox Media Group