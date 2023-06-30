Georgia man caught filming shopper in dressing room offered to break his phone, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he was caught filming a woman in a dressing room.

According to an incident report obtained by WFTV, Daytona Beach police officers received reports of a sex crime at a clothing store on Cornerstone Blvd.

During the investigation, the shopper told police that she was in a changing room when she looked up and saw the camera of an iPhone perched over the top of her stall.

The victim said she notified a store employee, who confronted the suspect, 26-year-old Luke Pinkard of Adairsville, Georgia.

According to the report from WFTV, the victim asked Pinkard, “Excuse me, did you just put your phone in my dressing room?”

Officials reported that Pinkard replied “no” before apologizing to the victim and saying, “I will delete them,” offering to break his phone and promising never to do it again.

The report said that when Pinkard pulled out his phone to delete the video thumbnails, the victim grabbed his phone and entered an office to get dressed while police were en route.

Pinkard has since been charged with video voyeurism.

Police said Pinkard is also facing charges concerning a separate incident for child molestation and “knowingly using or installing a device to observe or record underneath or through an individual’s clothing” in Gordon County, Georgia.

©2023 Cox Media Group