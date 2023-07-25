Georgia man arrested for hitting man with machete during argument at Sam’s Club, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after he hit another man with a machete at Sam’s Club on Monday.

At around 3 p.m. on Monday, Chatham County police were dispatched to the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Crossroads in reference to an argument between two men.

Police said the two men knew each other.

One of the men had a machete and hit the other man with it, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was hit with the machete was taken to a local hospital.

Police said they arrested the unidentified assailant and were interviewing witnesses who saw the incident.

