Georgia man arrested by sheriff, Homeland Security in child pornography sting

NABEEL KORY SERRANO

CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after federal agents and a sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at his house.

Nabeel Kory Serrano, 35 of Canton, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations’ Sexual Exploitation Unit Tuesday at his home on Ridge Road.

Serrano’s cell phone held child sexual abuse materials, leading to his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Serrano was charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he remains without bond.

Details about what led to the warrant were not immediately available. Additional information has been requested from the sheriff’s office to learn more.

