Georgia man arrested after attacking victims with machete, crowbar and box cutter, deputies say

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend after deputies said he attacked multiple victims with a variety of weapons.

On Sunday at 4:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies responded to an assault on the 1400 block of Highway 319 North.

Deputies learned that a man, identified as Marcus Moss, had committed three different assaults over several hours.

Moss allegedly attacked the first victim with a small crowbar, the second victim with a machete, and the third victim with a box cutter.

Deputies did not share additional details about the attacks or the victims.

Moss was charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and several counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

©2023 Cox Media Group