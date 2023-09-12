Local

Georgia man accused of vandalizing park with anti-government sentiments, obscene language

Vincent DeNeale - Georgia man accused of vandalizing park with anti-government sentiments, obscene language

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man was arrested days after facilities at a park were vandalized.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the bathroom building, handicapped parking signs, a trash can, and the front entrance sign of Mulberry Rock Park were spraypainted with anti-government sentiments, a website address, a YouTube channel address, and obscene language on August 19.

Investigators were able to identify Vincent DeNeale of Temple, Georgia as the suspect.

Warrants were secured for DeNeale’s arrest on August 30.

He was arrested at Mulberry Rock Park on September 2.

Detectives would also like to speak with a person in a gray sedan who witnessed the vandalism.

Anyone who has more information about the vandalism or knows the driver of the gray sedan is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!