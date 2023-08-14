Local

Georgia makes top 10 list of most financially scammed states in the U.S.

Financial Wellness Scams File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. With the help of technology, scammers are tricking Americans out of more money than ever before. But there are steps you can take to keep your money and information safe. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum/AP)

ATLANTA — It’s a Top 10 list we’re sure Georgia would rather not be on.

According to Forbes Magazine, Georgia comes in at No. 5 on their annual “10 Most Scammed States in America.”

“The FTC found Americans in 2022 lost $8.8 billion to fraud, a staggering amount that was up more than 30% from the previous year,” Forbes reported.

The magazine said Georgia was the top state where financial scams were the most prevalent, saying the state had “437 fraud reports for every 100,000 residents during the first quarter of 2023.”

When it comes to total fraud reports, Forbes said Georgia came in 7th place ‘with about 13,930 reported incidents.”

“Georgia ranked 12th in terms of total fraud loss, amounting to $33.4 million. Additionally, the state ranked eighth for median loss, at $600,” the magazine said.

Coming in at No. 1 was California and on the opposite end was Pennsylvania, coming in at No. 10.

To read more about Forbes findings, CLICK HERE.

